Low gas prices will add to busy roadways this holiday weekend

Gas prices are the lowest they've been in three years this Labor Day weekend, $0.24 cents less than drivers were paying in 2018. While that may make life easier on your wallet, it may make it more difficult on the roads.

"Eliminate distractions," said Brent Dabler, sales and service agent at AAA in Wausau. "Distracted driving causes the most accidents. Give other drivers more space because they might be distracted as well. give yourself more time, more room on the highway."

So far this year, there have been less severe and deadly crashes on central Wisconsin highways, a trend that Sergeant Rhae Stertz with the Wisconsin State Patrol hopes will continue throughout the weekend and remainder of the year.

Stertz encourages drivers to download the 511 app before hitting the roads.

"It gives live updates as to what could be coming up ahead of you," said Stertz. "You can find out what kind a traffic hazards are ahead; roads to avoid."

Stertz and Dabler both also warned drivers to avoid peak travel times, which include Friday afternoon/evening as well as Monday afternoon/evening.