Lost wedding band will be put up for auction if owner isn't found

For sixteen years a lost wedding ring has been kept at the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and it's time for one last call to find its owner.

Evidence and Records Supervisor Kelly Schmitz with the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said while doing some organizing she came across a gold wedding band that was submitted in 2003.

It has ‘JS to WS’ and the year 1974 etched inside.

“So it’s kind of neat to think that this ring is someone who got married in 1974, unfortunately lost it in 2003, in march, so I’m thinking maybe her fingers were cold, and maybe it slipped off, and they were at a park and a young girl found it,” said Schmitz.

Wanting to find its owner, Schmitz took to social media, where it has been shared hundreds of times.

“We didn't have the ability, which is crazy because it's not that long ago, but we didn't have the ability to reach social media like we do today, so to reach hundreds of people, in a matter of minutes is a lot easier than trying to track down records,” said Schmitz.

It was turned into police by a Clayton Elementary School teacher who said one of her students found it at a park area in the Village of Fox Crossing off of Cold Spring Road, near some water.

Schmitz said the department can only hold the ring for 90 more days before its then put up for auction, but she'd rather be a part of a happy reunion.

“I think of all the times I’ve lost things, and to find it just brings me joy, I’m sure it’s been replaced by another ring, I’m sure this one carries a lot of good memories, and it is sentimental to them so just to have it back, with the owner or the owner's family, would mean a lot to me,” said Schmitz.

