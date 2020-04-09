Lost health insurance during COVID-19? You may qualify for HealthCare.gov or BadgerCare

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) — Governor Tony Evers' Administration is issuing new guidance to workers who've lost their employer-based health insurance because of COVID-19.

According to a news release, if you lose your health insurance, a 60-day special enrollment period opens up. During that time, you can work with an enrollment assister or an agent to enroll in a new insurance plan through HealthCare.gov. You may also be eligible for free coverage through BadgerCare.

Either way, the Evers Administration is urging you to call 211 for help.

 