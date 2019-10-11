Lost dog reunited with Dodgeville family

In July, Diesel got out of his family’s yard. For months, his family searched for him, telling friends and neighbors he was missing.

“We assumed he was gone,” said Emily Swiggum, the dog’s owner. “We just kind of gave up.”

The family even called the Iowa County Humane Society to see if anyone had turned Diesel in as a stray.

“They said they didn’t have him,” Swiggum said.

Eventually, Dodgeville police found Diesel and turned him into the shelter.

“It just didn’t reach the right people at the right time,” said Sharon Shea with the Iowa County Humane Society.

This week, the shelter was hosting a fundraiser garage sale. One of Swiggum’s friends stopped by and noticed a familiar black pitbull.

“My best friend came to the garage sale and said that she saw him,” said Swiggum. “I was here like right away.”

After the shelter was able to confirm Swiggum was the owner, Diesel was reunited with his family.

“I’m so thankful that they didn’t give up on him,” she said.

Ironically, the shelter had also chosen the name the rescued dog ‘Diesel’.

“It’s just so meant to be,” said Swiggum.

The dog now has a microchip and the owner says he’ll be spending the next few days getting lots of treats and belly scratches.

The Iowa County Humane Society became close to Diesel over the course of the last three months.

“This is a story that’s near and dear to all of our hearts,” said Shea. “We operate mostly on volunteers and we have very dedicated staff.”

If you would like to volunteer with the Iowa County Humane Society or become a foster family, click here.

