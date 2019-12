If you're looking to watch Monday’s Packer game on TV, you'll need to have the ESPN as part of your channel lineup. The NFL doesn't let any local television station in the Wausau market to carry the game.

Local stations can only carry the game in the team's designated 'home market', which, for the Packers, includes only Green Bay and Milwaukee.

The 11-3 Packers take on the 10-4 Vikings in Minnesota. Kick-off is 7:15 p.m.