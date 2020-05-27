Longtime Wausau principal sent into retirement in style

For 31 years, the last 25 as principal, Dr. Brad Peck has taught at Wausau East High School.

Brad Peck looks on in disbelief at the yard decorations for his retirement. (WSAW Photo)

Now, he's finally calling it a career.

"It's gone by quickly," Peck said.

After leaving at work around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon, he arrived home to a surprise. His yard decorated.

"Oh my word! What a surprise," he said in disbelief.

"So many great memories."

But there was one more surprise coming his way. Led by Officer Nick Stetzer of the Wausau Police Department, the liaison officer at Wausau East, a parade of friends, colleagues and students to wish him all the best.

He waved to everyone and couldn't thank them enough. And ended the event by serenading everyone with the Wausau East fight song.