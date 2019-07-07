Locals react to US women's team World Cup win

Soccer fans across the world sat on the edge of their seats today as they watched the United States beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the final match of the 2019 Women's World Cup. Local watch parties in Wausau turned emotional when the team won their fourth championship since 1991.

“I’ve been playing soccer my entire life and I’ve also been coaching for the last 20-years,” explained Jeff Sorenson, who attended a watch party hosted at the Whitewater Music Hall. “These girls are just as good as the men and they play a great team, I am so happy for them.”

This is the second year in a row that the USA has won the championship. Many fans showed their support by wearing red, white and blue or the jersey of their favorite player.

Marathon County Board Supervisor for District One, and Wausau Mayoral Candidate, Katie Rosenberg attended the watch party at the Whitewater Music Hall with friends. As a former soccer player herself, she felt empowered by the win.

“It’s amazing, watching the team earn their fourth star,” said Rosenberg. “This is a big step for Women’s Soccer in the United States and for soccer in general. I enjoyed being able to experience it with the community because we have a very supportive soccer community.”

With a cold glass of beer or wine and tons of snacks to go around, many soccer fans tell NewsChannel 7 that although the United States won the championship, soccer is a friendly sport that brings people together.

“Our kids play soccer, I played soccer and this is like a festival for us,” included Bradley Ballard, a local soccer lover. “These were our girls, our side and we had to come support.”

The owners of Whitewater Music Hall plan to hold more watch parties for other major sporting events in the near future.