Woman turns 99; gets birthday parade in Plover

A tune up for a triple-digits birthday next year. Germaine Brillowski turned 99 Friday. Her family wasn't able to celebrate the way they normally do, so four generations below her gave her a birthday parade at Whispering Pines Nursing Home in Plover where she lives.

Signs, cards, and balloons were dropped off. For her sons, it was the least they could do for mom.

Leroy Brillowski, Germaine's son, said, "She's just a wonderful woman. It's the reason she lived to be 99, because she doesn't have a bad bone in her body."

"I couldn't be more proud of my mom, she was the best mom in the world," said Dennis Brillowski, Germain's son.

Mark Brillowski, also Germaine's son, said, "It makes me feel good, and I could see ma felt good. It isn't much, but it's the best we could do at these times."

So, what do the sons have planned for next year's big 100? Dennis said, one big party with a lot of exclamation points.