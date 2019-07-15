Local wedding vendors help make planning easier at bridal fair

Planning a wedding can be stressful but local vendors help make sorting out your special day a little easier. To help bring vendors together Elegant Occasions in Wausau is holding a free bridal fair on Monday between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Here wedding planners are welcome to shop for dresses and meet with vendors to help plan their wedding. Greta Wood, the owner of Elegant Occasions said that working one on one with someone can really help make their wedding day even more special.

"Oh it's always special to work with brides in the area. It's what we do, it's what we love. We love to celebrate with them, we love to have them in the store to give them the best experience that we can, and a great memory for planning for their wedding," Wood said.

Color Street Nails, Mary Kay, Pampered Chef, Quazzi Charters Party Buses and Timekeepers Distillery, along with a few salons and photographers will set up shop at Elegant Occasions to showcase their work.

Wood said this event is a great way for brides to meet local vendors that can't always go to the bigger seasonal bridal fairs.

"A lot of the vendors are really awesome to work with but they can’t necessarily afford to do the big bridal fairs and that's not on again until fall. So this is a really neat event to come in. Very low cost for the vendors we all just pitch in a little for advertising to get the brides here. But it's so great to work with people in the area that you can meet with one on one and see if they are a good fit for you," Wood explained.

The bridal fair is the kick off to Elegant Occasions nationwide Bridal Dress Sale that runs through July 28. While Elegant Occasions is the only participating store in the Wausau Area, the sale is at various stores throughout the country.