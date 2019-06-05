Local teacher runs 50 miles to raise donation for schools food pantry

On Wednesday a local teacher at D.C. Everest High School ran 50 miles to raise awareness for the schools' food pantry.

Brad Seeley has worked as a Social Studies teacher and Cross Country coach at D.C. Everest High School for the past 12-years. Every year, Seeley says there has been a decrease in donations for the schools' food pantry during the summertime.

“Our food pantry supports roughly 60 families,” explained Seeley. “Around the spring and summer, the number of donations drops; so my students and I wanted to do something to help those families.”

After a few brainstorming sessions, two graduating seniors who participate in Cross County decided to organize a fundraiser called “Seeley Steps." The goal of the fundraiser included an intense 50-mile non-stop run along the schools' track. Community members, students and other staff at the school were welcome to join Seeley along the way.

“The support from the community has been amazing,” said Herbie Richardson, who is a graduating senior at D.C. Everest High School. “We have had alumni, other seniors, underclassmen and the community stopping by to run with Seeley.”

The fundraiser started earlier in the spring with an online silent auction; the fundraiser concluded with Seeley Steps as a kickoff to summer break.

“I know it’s all for a great cause and that is a great motivation that keeps me going. I’ve trained for at least 10-weeks knowing that this will be bigger than myself.”

More than $2,000 was donated as well as multiple nonperishable food items. Students at the school hope to make this a yearly fundraiser.

“There will always be a need,” said Isaiah Winowiski who was one of the organizers. “We are so proud of everything this has become.”

Anyone interested in making a donation to Seeley Steps or the D.C. Everest Food Pantry can drop-off donations at the front desk of the school during normal business hours.