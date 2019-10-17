DC Everest students set to graduate college with welding degree

Several high school students with the D.C. Everest School District plan to graduate college with a degree in welding before earning their high school diploma.

After the school received a $60 million referendum to make upgrades to their buildings, the welding classroom at the high school was placed under construction.

“We came up with an innovative program for our students to attend Northcentral Technical College in the morning and then come back to our high school for the afternoon since the classroom was under construction,” explained D.C. Everest Superintendent, Kristine Gilmore.

Through the welding program students say they are learning everything they need to know for their career.

“It’s nice that I’ll graduate here before high school and I will have a degree that I won’t have to pay for,” added Zach Mootz who is enrolled in the course. “Our peers are still sitting in high school getting ready for college and we are already here getting ready to go to work.”

Students learn everything from math, science and print reading. At the beginning of the course the professor provides them a welding book with different projects to complete by the end of the semester.

“This is a great program,” said Robert Leafblad who is the NTC welding instructor. “We have a large group of students and we have spent time getting to know each of them as we teach them about the industry.”

Entry level positions for welding could range up to $50,000. In some cases it could be more.

“Right now society is practically screaming for welders and it pays pretty well,” said Gunner Zubke who is a participating senior in the course.

Graduation is expected to happen at the end of the school year and the school district plans to keep the partnership going in the future.