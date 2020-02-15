Local students compete in Science Olympiads at UWSP

Students from across north and central Wisconsin gathered at the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point on Saturday to compete in the Wisconsin Science Olympiad's North Regional Tournament. This is the second year the university hosted the event.

“This is the start to the road of the nationals,” explained Keith Montgomery who is the tournament organizer. “Some of these actives are straight science such as physic and astronomy where we have to test their knowledge. Some are problem-solving like code busters or forensics and students have to analyze a crime scene and select an appropriate chemical test.”

This year, more than 125 students from 17 high schools participated. Students who do well this weekend will advance to the state championship in Milwaukee this upcoming April.

“I like science and because I’m not in a science course right now, this is where I get to do science with my friends,” stated Kate Lucareli who is a senior at Wausau East High School.

"You get to try all sorts of different events, plus you can be independent with what you are focusing on," added Annika Tordsen who is a senior at Wausau West.

Those who compete in Milwaukee and are successful will represent the state in the national tournament in North Carolina.

"I believe this will also help me when I go to college," said Eric Hagg who is a senior at Wausau West. "I enjoy the challenge of it all. Especially problem-solving."