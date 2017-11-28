Local schools and businesses look at ways to ramp up building security

In response to a number of deadly shootings across the country business and schools through out Central Wisconsin are looking at ways to increase their security.

Richard Peterson the owner of Window Enhancements LLC held a demonstration on security films for windows on Tuesday. The film is designed to be shatter proof and can potentially deter intruders from getting through any glass.

The Stevens Point Area High School is just one of the schools in Wisconsin that have installed the film their windows, they installed the film following a shooting that took place during the Antigo High School prom 2016.

"I think everywhere that it happens everyone says 'it cant happen here' and we never know. Now it's happening in churches,the schools, and we look at the situation in Texas and in Northern California all three of them combined no one would have thought that it would happen to them," said Peterson.

Peterson said following the deadly shooting in Weston on March 22nd, 2017 he had a number of people contacting him about these new security windows. Since then he’s installed this film on government buildings, hospitals as well as homes in Central Wisconsin.