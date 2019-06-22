Local radio amateurs participate in Radio Field Day

The American Radio Relay League conducted their annual Radio Field Day contest throughout the United States and Canada on Saturday. This year more than 35,000 radio amateurs broadcasted live through their homemade devices.

“The goal is to set up radio stations where you normally wouldn’t have an amateur radio station, and try to make as many contacts on possible,” explained Joe Schoebel, a member of the Wisconsin Valley Radio Association. “It’s not uncommon to reach stations throughout the world. We’ve communicated with Europe, South America, and Africa and even as far as Asia.”

For most participants, the contest is a great opportunity to practice their skills in case of an emergency situation.

"Hand radio operators are often the first ones on the scene when there is earthquake or tornado because we can get messages through even when cell towers go down,” added Dr. Lorie Randel. “We can be there to help save lives and let others know that people are okay or need help.”

Radio Field Day is always held on the fourth full weekend of June. You do need to have a radio license in order to participate in the contest.