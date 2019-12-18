Local post office spreads holiday cheer with special Rudolph stamp

With the holidays only a week away, post offices are busier than ever. Especially the one in Rudolph Wisconsin where people from all over the Midwest travel to send their mail during the holiday season.

Becky Trzebiatowski is the Postmaster in Rudolph, she said the towns annual Country Christmas was the kick off to their busy week, stamping more than 27,000 pieces of mail with their special Rudolph cancellation stamp.

"We have people that I will see just once a year, that come just for Christmas for that stamping tradition or some that come every day or every week throughout the season,” Trzebiatowski said.

The tradition started in 1942 when Lilian Blunyan decided to make a stamp as a Girl Scout project. Now, a new design is picked every year for the stamp. The cancellation will be available by request for the next 30 days.

The post office also offers a Rudolph postage stamp that can be acquired right in the lobby and put on any type of mail.

