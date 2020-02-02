Local pizzeria prepares for Super Bowl

Polito's pizzeria in Wausau is gearing up to serve hungry fans this Super Bowl Sunday.

Last Super Bowl, they sold well over 100 full pies.

"I get excited just because time goes by faster, you get people rolling in and out, they're in a goof mood because the game is going to be going on, so it's just a fun atmosphere to work," said general manager Dan Sisnowski.

They are expecting to sell even more this year, since an unfamiliar matchup could get more people watching and eating.

"It's two different teams that haven't been there for quite some time, so I think that's going to draw a bigger crowd," he said.

Polito's delivers through four third-party apps, and plans to be busy until around halftime.