Local picnic features cuisine from 13 countries

Since the early 1990's, Diane Wasniewski has been hosting a picnic for the Lions Club International Youth Exchange students at her home, and each year, the gathering has continued to grow.

This year, 23 teens from 13 different country's participated in the pot luck feast, which brings together the international travelers, along with their host families, for a night of conversation, laughs, and great food. Wasniewski says it's a great way to bring different cultures together.

"This is our way of creating international friendship, peace, and understanding around the world," said Wasniewski. "This is what we do, we do it through these kids."

Sheryl Babl is hosting four exchange students this summer. She says the picnic is not only a good way for the kids to get acquainted with people from other countries, but a chance to experience their culture.

"It's a great way to tour the world through food," Babl said. "We had a lot of kitchens upside down with kids cooking."

