Local organizations partner with parks department to clean Wisconsin River

With the Wisconsin River drawn down this summer, neighbors have been noticing more trash than usual. Organizations like the Wisconsin Trappers Association are partnering with the Wausau Parks Department to let residents clean up their river.

They stationed a dumpster at the boat ramp in Schofield Park.

Husband and wife Chris and Jody Hamerla used their kayak Sunday to float out and bring back as much trash as they could—and they’re urging others to do the same.

"It would be a great time for people to come out, and if they’re not happy with the garbage they’re seeing, come on out and help clean it up,” said Chris Hamerla.

“It’s a shame that people litter, and that our environment is sometimes so trashy, so i just thought it would be a good time for, instead of to just complain about it, to get out, take action and actually do something about it,” said Jody Hamerla.

They found tires, scrap metal and even found some old bottles from the 1980S and 90s.

The Parks Department will remove the dumpster on Monday—so anyone looking to help clean up the river still has a little time left.