Local officials participate in decontamination exercise

While Marathon County hasn't had any massive chemical spills or hazardous waste issues to report, officials say it's still important to be prepared.

In an effort to be more prepared, Aspirus Hospital, along with the Wausau Fire Department and Marathon county Hazmat Team, all participated in training exercises involving decontamination efforts.

James Sagan served as a safety inspector during the training, and says it's very important for community's like Wausau to practice these types of drills.

"There's always the potential, with the mills and agriculture and the railway, that if there is a larger spill, we want to be able to respond, and be able to help people as they arrive," said Sagan.

The training was community involved, with volunteers portraying victims in a chemical spill. Crews evaluated the victims before determining how to treat them, all under the watchful eyes of instructors, who offered feedback on how to improve the process.

According to Sagan, the hope is to have a community involved training such as this one become an annual event, while in the meantime, each organizations will continually train internally throughout the year.