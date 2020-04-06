Local nurse: wearing gloves may not prevent spread of COVID-19

The Coronavirus pandemic has some people using gloves and other personal protection equipment while out shopping.

(MGN)

While those people may think they are protecting themselves, a local nurse said they may actually be spreading more germs due to cross-contamination. HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital infection prevention registered nurse Lori VanDamme said people could potentially spread the virus to others, even if they do not have it themselves because germs can be spread through contact.

“Wearing gloves does not prevent germs from spreading because it is contact point to contact point,” she said. “Just because a person is wearing gloves touching things, doesn't mean that contact can't go from vegetable to vegetable or thing to thing.”

She also said although the CDC recommends wearing a face-mask in public, it is to act as a barrier between you and others and it does not mean that you will not get the virus while wearing one.