Local nurse reminds people of proper way to wear face coverings

Many people are now taking to wearing a mask for going out in public. But, an official at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital says simply having a mask may not enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's Hospitals Infection Prevention Registered Nurse Lori VanDamme, there's also a concern for not wearing a mask in the proper manner. She says to get the full effect of the mask, it must cover your both your nose and mouth in order to work properly.

"By pushing it down or if I am wearing it incorrectly, you can see that it doesn't do anything,” VanDamme says. “It's not protecting anybody so again you need to wear it up properly on the face.”

VanDamme says the purpose of the mask is to try and limit respiratory droplets from spreading when you cough sneeze or talk. Although it will not spot every droplet - she says it is much better than not wearing a mask.