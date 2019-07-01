Local municipalities ask the DOT to reconstruct Business 51

Business 51 continues to be a headache for drivers in Marathon County. In March, several municipalities adopted a resolution asking the Department of Transportation (DOT) to reconstruct the highway, however, making this dream a reality may be a little more difficult than originally planned.

“The road was first overlaid in 2009 and at that point, we were told it was a short term fix,” explained Michael Wodalski, Director of Public Works for the Village of Weston.

In a DOT proposal that was submitted to Weston and other impacted municipalities, the state would recover Highway 51 with two inches of concrete in 2020 which would smooth out the surface as phase one.

“This would be another temporary fix so I think some are hesitant without knowing if there will be a long term fix on the horizon,” added Wodalski.

The DOT says phase two of the project would take place in 2025 which is when the state would completely reconstruct the highway. But elected officials say phase one would be a waste of taxpayers dollars and only prolong the inevitable.

The DOT and other municipalities will have another meeting on July 18th to further discuss the future of Business 51.