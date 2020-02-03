Local municipal clerks offices warning about false voter registration forms

Municipal clerk's offices are taking note of mailers residents are receiving and then sending to their offices in an attempt to register to vote.

This is a portion of a form made to look like a voter registration document but is actually a false document from special interest groups.

The City of Wausau clerk's office posted on Facebook a message to residents warning that special interest groups are sending documents that look like voter registration forms and absentee ballot requests to their mailboxes. Many of these mailers are sent with some information already filled out, but the post stated this information is often inaccurate.

Rothschild Clerk Elizabeth Felkner said she has received these forms from residents hoping to register to vote. The documents in this article under "Related Documents" show two examples of documents residents in Rothschild have received and sent to the clerk's office. She said the document on the third page looks a lot like the form they use to register people, however, the numbers in the bottom left corner indicate that it is not an official document.

She says some of the information is often filled out in the documents she receives, but most of the document is left blank. She says the proof of residency and ID requirement also is not provided and while she tries to reach out to voters who have sent these forms into her, they often do not respond back, which delays people from getting registered to vote.

She said residents will not receive voter registration documentation from the clerk's office.

It is within 19 days of the February primary, meaning residents are no longer able to register to vote ahead of the primary. Voters can register on the day of the primary election, Feb. 17, at their polling location, but must bring proof of identification and residency. Following the primary, people can register through their municipal clerk's office or by going to My Vote Wisconsin.