Medical experts warn about strep throat

Local health officials are warning people about strep throat. Those in the medical field have been busy as the flu and strep throat have made the rounds this winter with both kids and adults.

Pediatrician Jason Chan works at his desk at Aspirus Pediatrics (WSAW photo 1-15-20)

Doctor Jason Chan, a pediatrician with Aspirus Pediatrics says that it’s important to know the difference between strep float and flu symptoms.

“The typical presentation for strep throat; sore throat, sometimes fevers, sometimes you actually get a rash with it,” said Chan. “That’s a lot different than the actual flu. Influenza you get really high fevers, actual coughs and congestion; patients are often really, really tired and will sometimes complain about headaches and muscle aches.”

Chan says that an accurate diagnosis is a very important first step in treating strep throat.

“There’s a rapid test that’s easy to do, we get results in about ten minutes,” said Chan. “If that’s positive, the treatment for it is antibiotics. Typically, after a few days they start feeling better pretty quickly.”

Chan says if kids test positive for strep, they recommend kids stay out of school until their fevers go down and they’ve been on antibiotics for a few days to help make sure they’re less contagious.

