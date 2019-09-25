Local leaders highlight clean energy

On Tuesday afternoon, RENEW Wisconsin and Wisconsin Clean Cities hosted the Future of Transportation Day at the state Capitol.

Gov. Tony Evers issued a proclamation recognizing the week as Clean Energy Week in the state. Vendors outside and inside the Capitol building showcased electric vehicles and different forms of clean fuel and energy.

Jane McCurry with RENEW Wisconsin said she has spoken with a lot of people who, once they learned more about electric cars, opened their mind to them.

“It is really cool changing their minds and really learning what it is like to drive electric,” McCurry said.

The City of Madison is also embracing clean energy and driving electric in its own way. Mahanth Joishy, the superintendent of the city’s Fleet Services, said by next year they hope to have as many as 40 electric vehicles for various city departments to utilize.

Joishy said they welcome the competition, and hope the City of Madison is leading by example.

“We are are just at the very beginning. We are also asking other fleets in Wisconsin to compete against us, that would make me very happy if other fleets bought electric cars,” he said.

The City of Madison announced in Aug. Metro Buses purchased three electric buses that will begin operating next year.

For more information on the different types of electric vehicles available click here .

