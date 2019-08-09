Local law enforcement centers offer free gun safety kits

Project ChildSafe is a national firearms safety program that sends free gun safety kits to law enforcement centers across the country to promote firearm safety.

The kits include a cable gun lock which prevents the firearm from working when it’s not being used.

Some of these kits are available in western Wisconsin at places like the Eau Claire Police Department, Barron Police Department, Dunn County Sheriff’s Department and more.

Eau Claire Police Officer Josh Miller says these locks help prevent accidents.

"Every gun accident incident that I've seen would have been completely preventable if the gun owner was using proper gun safety," Miller says. "We haven’t had too many accidents involving children but we have had plenty of accidental discharges though when someone wasn’t handling their firearm responsibly or thought it was unloaded when it was actually loaded and ended up injuring themselves."

Miller also recommends storing firearms in a place that's inaccessible to children like in a locked safe. It's also a good idea to store ammunition separate from the gun.

Project ChildSafe, which has been around since 1999, partners with more than 15,000 law enforcement agencies across the country and has distributed more than 38 million safety kits.

To find a kit near you click here.

