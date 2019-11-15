Local hunter speaks out about string of deer stand vandalisms

For Dan Larson and his daughter Julianna, hunting is a family tradition.

Not much more illustrates that than their deer stand.

"I would say about eight, nine years ago my daughter and I, and my stepson, started building this. And then I had a few friends jump in and we do a little bit each year, because it costs a little money for the supplies. Kind of, my vision changed over time and I started making it a little more extravagant," said Larson.

But in late-September, he got a call from his wife saying their stand blew over.

It wasn't until he went out to check the damage that he learned something else happened.

"We always have to drive by that, seeing that on the way into our stands and on the way back out. And that's just the hard part, knowing that somebody could be so devastating. That's probably the word I better use," said Larson.

Law enforcement believes the damage was done by a group called the Animal Liberation Front.

"It's basically a terroristic organization that's active in 40 different countries and across the U.S.," said Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd.

Bygd says there have been at least two other reported incidents of vandalism to deer stands in the county this year, as well as some that happened last year.

"The great hunting tradition in Wisconsin is no secret. So this affects a lot of people and it hits home for a lot of people, this could be anyone of them that has a boxed style type stand," said Bygd.

Larson has other stands to use for bow hunting, and also plans to replace the destroyed one at some point in the future.

"I respect other people's beliefs and I give them the time of day, I'll listen to them. But when they turn destructive to me, that's not right. I just don't believe in that," said Larson.

Bygd says the sheriff's office is working hard to catch whoever is responsible, and wants hunters to look out as well.

"Be vigilant about checking your stand first of all. Make sure if you've got a wooden structure, or even a metal structure, that things haven't been cut and somebody gets hurt by climbing up a stand that falls down," said Bygd.

But with the active community in the area, both Larson and Bygd are confident these cases of vandalism will stop soon.

There's currently a $1,700 reward for information leading to an arrest in these cases, which was put up by local businesses and anonymous donors.

Anyone with information can call the Dunn County Sheriff's Office at (715) 232-1348.