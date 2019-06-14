Local hospitals look to expand mental health units

A new partnership could potentially help hundreds of mental health patients in western Wisconsin.

HSHS Sacred Heart in Eau Claire and St. Josephs Hospital in Chippewa Falls received a proposal for expanding their mental health units.

A $15 million dollar proposal for an expansion at both HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph hospitals in Chippewa Falls was announced earlier Friday. Officials said it would save millions of dollars for local and regional law enforcement agencies.

"Our law enforcement agencies in 29 counties on this side of the state spent 2.72 million dollars in transports,” said Rep. Jesse James.

Due to a shortage of beds here to meet the need, local and state agencies transport mental health patients to the Winnebago mental health institute near Oshkosh. Officials say with the expansion, HSHS will be able to better serve mental health patients in northern and western Wisconsin.

Andy Bagnall is the President and CEO of the HSHS Western Wisconsin Division. He said this is a major focus for the hospital.

"This is something that has been a long standing issue related to transfers out of this region and people being able to get the care locally."

Bagnall also said accessibility to local mental health treatment is something that HSHS identified as a need in the community.

"When we looked at our community needs assessment and what those are currently, mental health is right at the top." he said. "This aligns so very well with who we are as an organization but also out mission to serve the needs of the community which is what we are about."

James said if the proposal is able to clear a few more hurdles, it would help alleviate the financial and man-power strain on local law enforcement in the badger state.

"Our agency has done transports to Winnebago. As police chief, i would always send two personnel because of safety, liability and the risks involved," he said. "This is a huge win for our side of the state and the state of Wisconsin."

If approved it would add 22 new beds for adults and adolescents. The sacred heart unit will expand to a 33 adult bed unit, while St. Josephs will have an 18 bed adolescent unit. The proposal still needs approval from the assembly, senate and eventually Gov. Evers.

In 2018, 774 patients were transported from 29 counties in Northern and Western Wisconsin.

