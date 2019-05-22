Local high school group shows off new invention that could benefit amputees

A group of students and a teacher at Logan High School have finished a unique invention thanks to a prestigious grant.

Members of the Logan InvenTeam showcase their prosthetic limb energy management system prototype

Last year the Logan InvenTeam was awarded nearly $10,000 through a Lemelson-MIT grant.

The group has been working on creating a prosthetic limb energy management system.

After much trial and error, the group completed their prototype which charges prosthetic limbs without needing a wall socket, improving an amputees ability to travel without restrictions.

"We worked on a desalination machine the year prior, that was our project before this. But I think this has just been a whole other level of engineering problems and even just hard math too. It's just been a great experience and I'm really happy that I've been able to be a part of this," said Logan Senior and InvenTeam Member Austin Sather.

The InvenTeam will present their prototype at MIT in Massachusetts in June.

The group is also working on getting a patent and hope to license the invention to a company who can manufacture it.