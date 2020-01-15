Local first responders lobby for better mental health treatment

More than 100 firefighters are pushing state legislators to offer them and law enforcement more help when it comes to mental health treatment.

A bill in the State Senate would make it easier for firefighters and law enforcement officers to receive workers compensation to treat PTSD.

"Here in Wisconsin, just in the last three years, we’ve had 13 actively serving police officers committed suicide. That obviously far out paces the number of officers that have died in the line of duty,” says Jim Palmer with the Wisconsin Professional Police Association.

"We know there are a lot of brothers and sisters out there are actually taking sick time and using their accrued leave just to get the help they need for mental health, to get back on the job and that's what this bill is about,” says Mahlon Mitchell, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin.

Wednesday’s event was organized by the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin.

The organization reminded those there on Wednesday that this is a last push for this bill as the current legislative session will close in February.

