Local emergency services are training for worst case scenarios

People in the Stevens Point area may have noticed more emergency vehicles and personnel than usual on Wednesday. The 5th Annual Rescue Task Force training is taking place at UW-Stevens Point.

The training is a huge a undertaking giving more than 50 emergency responders real life practice for a mass casualty incident. Many police and fire agencies are involved in the training that takes place over the course of four days.

The training helps police officers and firefighters learn how to work together so they can save the most lives during an incident like an active shooter situation. "We want to build that relationship to understand what is going on between each department because ultimately we have the same goal. We want to help people and save those people's lives in a mass a casualty incident," explained Portage County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Wanta, a Rescue Task Force Coordinator.

For firefighters it is a different type of training. "We are doing something outside of our comfort zone. We are going in where there are guns drawn and possibly gunfire happening. It is a shift for officers because they are keeping us safe as we are in treating every patient," said Captain Ron Heibler of the Stevens Point Fire Department.

The way emergency services respond to such incidents has changed over the years. "The time it takes to set up the tactics and strategies. That time is of the essence and that time is what is killing people," said Heibler.

The training doesn't stop after the scenarios. Police and fire crews are debriefed about how to deal with the mental stresses that can follow them after such an incident.

The training will continue into next week with local hospitals participating.