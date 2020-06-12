Local donations centers receiving higher amounts than usual

St. Vincent De Paul in Wausau has been receiving large amount of donations, more than they usually receive this time of the year. So much in fact, they've put limits on what can come in.

"It's been a little challenging for us to keep up with our normal day to day process. But we've really enjoyed receiving the donations as it's helped our store to prosper," Kim Kuske St. Vincent De Paul store manager said.

Some of the prosperity that the store sees goes right back into the community.

"Many different ways, typically though it's rent, utility bills, repair bills, stuff like that," St. Vincent De Paul general manager Orlando Alfonso explained. "It's around 500 and it's about $75,000 worth a year," he added.

The ministry also donates to families in the area. Home items are the most needed right now.

"For our ministry we need dressers, night stands, small love seats. A lot of times we can't get a full couch into a small apartment so love seats are a big donation item here," Alfonso said.

If you would like to donate you can visit the Saint Vincent website here.