Deputy creates device that will help keep law enforcement safe

For law enforcement, communication is a crucial part of the job. That need for communication to always be available is what inspired local sheriff’s Deputy Logan Lange to design his new creation.

“A work-related incident that happened with some coworkers,” said Lange. “They ended up getting into a scuffle with an individual, and while they were in the process of doing that one of their mics actually popped off, which delayed their response in communicating radio traffic to our dispatchers.”

Lange came up with the Sheepdog Life Line, a small, rubber band-like device that clips to the officer’s vest and holds it in place. The name was inspired by an analogy that goes with law enforcement.

“We as law enforcement are sheepdogs and we protect the flock, which is the public, which are viewed as the sheep,” said Lange. “Life Line being that our microphone is our lifeline to law enforcement dispatchers and other deputies.”

People within the profession are taking notice. What started as three prototypes that Lange designed in his apartment are now being used by officers in departments around central and north central Wisconsin, and soon, they will be available to officers and first responders around the country.

“The designer of our vests, Richard Cowell Tactical; I sent one to them, explained what it was, got some feedback from them and they said they absolutely loved it,” added Lange. “Going to start selling it on their website and promoting it on their Facebook page.”

While he is selling the product, Lange says it’s not the payment that is making him happy with his product.

“It’s not about the money, it’s really not,” said Lange. “It’s a safety thing that is for law enforcement, and as a law enforcement officer, it’s something that I saw there was an issue with, and wanted to correct it. Now, I just want to share it with others so they don’t have to worry about losing their mics, then it’s where they need it.”

According to Lange, the Sheepdog Life Line can be bought in bulk or individually. For more information you can visit Sheepdog Life Line on Facebook, or send Lange an email at sheepdoglifeline@gmail.com

