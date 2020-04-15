Local custodians working to deep clean schools

Despite schools across the state still being closed during the 'Safer At Home' order, not everyone is out of the building.

Custodians are still working hard in schools to make sure they're clean for whenever students come back.

"it gives us a chance to deep clean everything like the custodians would do over the summer. We are able to do that a little bit earlier now. This give us an opportunity to do a couple of those things that we didn't always get a chance to do," said Wausau School District Director of Pupil Services, Angie Lloyd.

Lloyd says it helps right now that the schools are closed. She said if the virus was in one of their schools, it would be gone by the time classes are back in session.

