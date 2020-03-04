Local communities awarded millions for transportation projects

Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday the names of the 152 communities that were awarded the grants for transportation projects.

Statewide, 84 towns, 34 cities and villages, and 34 counties will receive funding. The money will be used for roads, bridges, transit capital and facility projects, bicycle and pedestrian accommodations, and railroads or harbors.

More than 1,600 applications were received, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Work is expected to begin soon on many of the selected projects.

Click here to view a list of counties receiving grant monies.