Local coach revels in, learns from World Cup experience

The World Cup is the pinnacle for any soccer player. And in some cases, fans too.

One local coach just returned from witnessing the U.S.'s World Cup triumph first-hand.

What was once only scheduled as a week-long trip to Spain with his wife's Wausau Lyrical choir, after sweet talking his better half, Josh Roloff and his wife extended their European trip a 2nd week and headed to Paris.

Roloff is the head coach of the D.C. Everest boys soccer team in the fall, and an assistant for the girls in the spring.

While he was there, Roloff was able to talk soccer with a number of other American coaches from across the country and pick their brain for ideas. He also made use of his time at the championship game watching the U.S. team go through their pregame warm-ups.

"High school...we have an hour-long warm-up. They only warmed up for 25 minutes. Just kind of that preparation and maybe to tighten things up a little bit. Just high intensity and high focus so that we're prepared for our matches."

The Roloff's had a good view of the only two second half goals. Josh said he begged his wife to shoot that Megan Rapinoe penalty kick so he could celebrate.