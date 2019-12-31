Local churches seek training amid attacks on worshipers

It's chilling video. A man opens fire inside the West Freeway Church of Christ in Texas and kills two people before a firearms trainer ends the attack. It's all caught on the church's live stream of Sunday services.

Church shootings like Sunday's attack in the Fort Worth-area community of White Settlement raise concerns for worshipers everywhere. Here in Northeast Wisconsin, some churches are seeking training and advice from law enforcement.

"There's a lot of different things churches are doing now. They recognize it. In the area, I think churches are very proactive," says Officer Jedd Bradley, De Pere Police Dept.

De Pere Community Resource Officer Jedd Bradley is an active shooter response trainer and expert. He says churches across Northeast Wisconsin want training and recommendations on how to prevent a shooting.

In the video from the Texas shooting, a man dressed in black with a hood gets up and walks to the back of the church during service. Some parishioners described him as "strange."

Officer Bradley says the man's clothing and actions are clues we should all pick up on.

"It's one of those things where you see it and you go, is this really happening? You're looking for those signs before the gun even comes out," says Bradley.

Jack Wilson, a member of the Texas church's volunteer security team, fired on the suspect and killed the gunman. Wilson has weapons training.

In Texas, law allows people to carry guns in places of worship.

"I don't feel like I'm a hero. I was doing what I needed to do to protect the people of the congregation," says Wilson.

Two men in the church were killed. Police and the pastor say the quick action of Wilson and others who drew their weapons saved many lives.

"Nationwide, we're seeing now that this is something we have to prepare for or be aware of, at least because with this man large corporations or large churches, mathematically, you're not going to get away from it, you will be exposed to this in one way, shape or form," says Officer Bradley.

Bradley says he does walk-throughs at churches and meets with staff and congregations. That's a service many law enforcement agencies offer.

Some churches have hired off-duty officers or private security.

Bradley says there are simple steps churches can take to lessen the chance of a tragedy. One of those steps is locking the doors when service starts.

"Then if I come there to do harm, I have to fight my way to get through, which gives you time as a parishioner to run, hide, fight or do whatever you've got to do," says Bradley.