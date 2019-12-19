Local cheese factories busy for holiday season

Cheese curds taste better when they’re from Wisconsin. To spread holiday cheer and a little Wisconsin dairy around the world this year, local cheese factories have been working hard to keep up with the high demand of goods.

Mullins said that the last two weeks before Christmas are always busy, as people like to send Wisconsin cheese to loved ones for the holidays, Samantha Evens and Lindsey Budnik from Indiana said when family isn’t able to make it home, a Wisconsin treat can make things better.

"Yeah it’s very comforting and I guess for like our parents, if they can't make it home for the holidays, which happens because life happens. If we have cheese from Wisconsin, it's like we're with our family,” Budnik said.

The high demand for cheese requires the store to re-stock shelves sometimes 15 times a day. The week after Christmas also tends to be busy as people pick up good on their way out of town. Cheryl Moser the store manager of Mullins said they sell over a thousand pounds of cheese in gift baskets in December alone.

"So, it's thousands of pounds. We're cutting cheese twice a day just to keep up. Sometimes three times,” Moser said.

During the holiday season the cheese factory employs the help of college and high school kids on winter break. Moser said the store is fully staffed five to six days a week to keep up.

While the store itself doesn't ship cheese in the mail, you can purchase shippable gift baskets with insulated inserts to make sure your goodies are fresh no matter where they are sent.