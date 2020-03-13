Local businesses brace for impact as COVID-19 changes economic landscape

At 'Without a Hitch' in Weston, owner Stacey Froehlich is concerned about the future of her small business as a full service wedding event planner, in the COVID-19 era of cancelled events and social distancing.

Owner Stacey Froehlich (right) of Without a Hitch in Weston, March 13, 2020 (WSAW Photo)

"If I don't have that income coming in, I can't pay my employees, I can't pay my taxes, I can't pay my mortgage," Froehlich said. She's facing multiple photographer cancellations, cancelled expos, and worried brides.

"Today, I'm okay. But I'm starting to already have to maybe think about taking into my savings or into my 401K, if that has to come down to a couple months down the road," she said. Her concerns include her six employees--and her own business.

The event industry isn't the only one facing the effects of the changing economic landscape in the wake of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic on Wednesday. David Eckman, President and CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, says he doesn't think layoffs will be an issue for area employers, but the impact to cashflow for some could be serious.

"What we have right now is a disruption that nobody can control," Eckman said. "You really have to worry about the businesses that are tied to the supply chain. For manufacturers, they're concerned about the products that go out that they make, and then the raw materials that come in."

Companies depending on a supply chain could also become a concern for the construction industry, Adam Duininck with the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters union told NewsChannel 7.

"In general, we haven't seen a slowdown, but I think there's a lot of worry and concern," Duininck said, specifically citing the reliance on materials for job sites that could lead to slowdowns for certain types of projects.

"We take it very seriously, and we are monitoring the situation very closely. Every day, our senior leadership team has actually been meeting about it or doing conference calls daily about it."

Businesses across north central Wisconsin are rapidly adjusting their work plans, creating flexible or remote work places to keep employees safe and help prevent the spread of coronavirus, Eckman explained.

"Businesses have to be able to reposition fast, make adjustments in what we call the overheads, the expenses," he said. "It's a rapidly changing environment." Managing overhead expenses will be an important component in the days ahead, Eckman added.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is reminding employers of the Work-Share program, which can help businesses who are experiencing a slowdown that would reduce staff. "Wisconsin's Work-Share program helps Wisconsin businesses keep skilled workers on the job who otherwise would have been laid off, and helps workers remain employed with a reduced impact on wages and employer-sponsored benefits," the DWD noted in a press release Friday.

Thursday, the US Department of Labor issued new guidance on unemployment insurance programs for employees whose jobs are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. the DOL is allowing states to pay benefits to an employee who is temporarily out of work, quarantined, or has to leave their job because of risk of infection or caring for a family member.