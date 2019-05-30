Local business says Schofield Dam drawdown will impact kayak rentals

A local business owner says an upcoming scheduled drawdown of the Eau Claire Flowage is going to severely impact his store, maybe even putting them out of business for good. But the city says the drawdown is necessary and will save hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Eau Claire Flowage includes the Schofield Dam, and it will be drawn down on June 10 until October 1. It will be drawn five and a half feet, which will reduce the surface area by about 805 to 90%.

For Riverside Bait and Tackle, the owners say this drawdown will severely impact the kayak rental aspect of the business, which is how they make money in the summer months.

"The bait shop during the winter time does a really good business, except for this winter when we had record colds and record snow. That makes us through the winter. In the summertime, the bait business doesn't really do very well, there's too many rock concerts, car shows, church fests, so we rely on the kayak rental to make us through the summer," said Kieth Syring, Co-Owner of Riverside Bait and Tackle.

About a month ago, residents and business owners around the Eau Claire Flowage received a letter informing them of the drawdown.

"This year with the river being drawn down, not only are we going to suffer but so will all the people in the City of Schofield. This is such a beautiful area to kayak on," said Syring.

According to Mark Thuot, the Public Works and Zoning Administrator with the City of Schofield, the drawdown reduces the cost of a utility project by about $117,000. They need to do a road project on the north end of town, which results in the need for the draw down.

"It certainly is an unfortunate thing for all the members in the community, especially they people in the kayak world. It's going to impact the local fishermen," said Syring.

There will be no fishing allowed during the drawdown, and repairs will also be made to the dam.

"Once again down goes the dam. They did repairs here some years ago, and it's sadly missed because the body of water up here has a lot of nature, a lot of beauty," said Francis Fisher, a resident of Schofield.

But the lack of water will impact businesses, like Riverside Bait and Tackle, that rely on the water for their income.

"Our customers will come here, we can take care of the paperwork, we put them in at the dock that the city provided. They can go up the river from here, they can go down the river. Customers that also have ways to haul the kayaks; roof racks, pickup trucks, trailers, they're able to take the kayaks anywhere, to whatever lake or body of water they'd like to. Unfortunately, that'll be the only customers we'll be able to have this summer," said Syring.

Thuot added that there will still be some water in the channel, so some kayaking may be an option.

Again, the drawdown begins June 10 and will last until October 1.