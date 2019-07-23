Local business owners missing in Missouri

A search is on for two Northeast Wisconsin men reported missing from a business trip to Missouri.

Nick Diemel, 35, and Justin Diemel, 24, have been missing since July 21. Their rental vehicle was found at a park-and-ride in Holt, Missouri.

Nick and Justin are the co-owners of Diemel's Livestock. They are brothers.

Nick's wife, Lisa, tells Action 2 News that farmers in Missouri and Indiana and other states raise cattle for Diemel's Livestock. Nick regularly travels as part of his business.

On July 20, Nick and Justin flew from Milwaukee to Kansas City. They were due to return home on Sunday, July 21.

Lisa says she last spoke with Nick at 8:55 a.m. Sunday. She says the men were about to travel to a client's farm to discuss business. Lisa says the client has had previous business with Nick Diemel.

Neither Nick or Justin have answered texts or phone calls since that 8:55 a.m. conversation.

Later, the Diemel's rental truck was found at a park-and-ride in Holt, Missouri. Nick and Justin were not in the black Ford F250 four-door truck.

“Nick is a father of four kids. He's my high school sweetheart. Him not contacting us... we didn't go for long when he was on trips to check on me or talk to our children,” Lisa Diemel tells Action 2 News.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office in Missouri activated an investigative case squad Monday afternoon.

Lisa says detectives have obtained search warrants for phone records. She says they are using GPS to try to pinpoint a location.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has posted missing persons posters for Nick and Justin. They ask anyone with information to call the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at 816-632-8477 or Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 573-526-6178.

NICK DIEMEL DESCRIPTION

Age: 35

Race: White

Gender: Male

Hair: Black

Eyes: Hazel

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 210 pounds

JUSTIN DIEMEL DESCRIPTION

Age: 24

Race: White

Gender: Male

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 200 pounds