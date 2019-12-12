'Eat for the Hungry' raises funds for Peyton's Promise

It's was a day of giving on Thursday with an area business in Wausau donating thousands of dollars to help a local charity.

Connexus Credit Union donated $10,000 through their Connexus Cares program to help Peyton's Promise. Peyton's Promise is a local non-profit committed to helping food pantry's shelves stayed stocked. Especially during tough times like the holidays.

"We are very proud and very honored to be supporting Peyton's Promise. They do such great work and it is an honor to be there in the time of need as well," said Boyd Gustke, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Connexus Credit Union.

"Oh my gosh it's a feeling like no other and it's a feeling you can only get from helping others and I think everybody should experience it," said Danni Langseth, Vice President of the Advocate Board for Peyton's Promise.

You can experience that feeling as well during Peyton's Promise annual Eat for the Hungry event on Thursday. Fifteen-percent of all sales at participating restaurants are donated to Peyton's Promise to help those in need. The event was started two years ago by Danni Langseth.

Participating places include:

Basil

Becca's

Condor Coffee

Brews Brothers

Sam's Pizza

Polito's Pizza

Benvenuto's City Grill

Clean Slate Coffee Company

Eagles Nest

Sconnis Ale House and Eatery

Trial side Sports Bar

Train for your Best

Wausau Mine Company