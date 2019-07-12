Local autobody specialist brings 70's to life at car show

A hard core 70s looking car. That's one of the classics grabbing people's attention at the Iola Old Car Show.

Bill, 'Elvis' Stull says the show asked him to come up with a new vehicle for the show.

He had this 1973 Ranchero in his shop, Kuzin's Kustoms and went to work.

"That if you opened up a magazine in 1975 it would be a car that you'd see in there. So, that's what I was trying to do was recreate the 70s here," says Bill.

He says they spent about a month and a half working nights and weekends to get it done. And it was tough keeping the secret that he was working on a classic for the old car show.