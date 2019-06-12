Local K-9 dogs take explosive detection training

Dogs are well-known for their sense of smell - but that's not stopping 40 dogs from K-9 units across the Midwest from fine-tuning their noses.

The canines are getting their ‘National Odor Recognition’ testing certification at the Kohl Center this week.

They are tested on finding odors related to explosives and firearms.

This is the second day of the three day course.

"Going through this training, we know that these are the top tier dogs,” said Sgt. Mick Price of the Wisconsin State Capitol police. “We know that if there was someone trying to do harm that these dogs are trained to find those explosives, so it's very important that they go through this training so we can keep everyone safe.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives puts on the training, and has since 1990. 919 dogs have completed this training and received their explosive detection certification.

