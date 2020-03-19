Local Diners and Restaurants Open for carry out or delivery

List of locations in central Wisconsin with meal services (Carry Out, delivery or curbside pick- up)
Antigo and Surrounding Areas
- Antigo Community Food Pantry
Open Wednesdays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Fridays from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Please call 715-623-1103. You are asked to wait in your car as volunteers direct you to where to park and pickup.
- Unified School District of Antigo
Free meals will be available from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. for all students under 18. Meals must be picked up at the high school and cannot be consumed on site.
- bb Jack’s Antigo
Open 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. for carry-out or curbside delivery. 715-623-5611.
- Chet & Emil’s
Carry Out only. Mon-Thu 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Call 715-449-2226.
- Culver’s of Antigo
Drive-thru service only. Open 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily.
- Dairy Queen
Call ahead, Carry Out and Drive-Thru open. 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. 715-623-3238.
- The Diner
Serving 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Curbside and delivery service available. 715-350-4109.
- Dixie Lunch
Carry Out only. 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu and Sat. Friday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. In addition, Friday evenings delivery available 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. within a 2 mile radius of Antigo. Sun hours 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Call 715-623-4634.
- Fifth Avenue Restaurant and Lounge
Serving begins 10:30 a.m. Carry-out or curbside pick-up. Call 715-623-2893.
- K.F.C. / Taco Bell
Drive-thru only. 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. 715-350-4400.
- Knotty Spot
Curbside pick-up and delivery available. 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Call 715-350-4662.
- Lakeside Market
Home delivery available within the Antigo City Limits. $6 fee for groceries, $3 fee for prescriptions (only) and $3 if choosing curbside pick-up. Call 715-623-2631.
- Luigi’s Pizza and Pasta
Call 715-627-0519. Pick-Up or delivery ($1.00 delivery charge)
- McDonald’s
Drive-thru only. 5 a.m. – 12 a.m. 715-627-4666.
- Natural Living
Visit website or call the store: 715-623-5369 or the luncheonette: 715-623-6871. Pick-Up outside front door.
- Not Bob’s Bar & Grill
Lunch for curbside pickup. 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Call 715-623-2388 or text order to 715-610-0913 or 715-610-1119.
- The Nutshell
Friday March 20, 2020. Take out or curbside pick-up. Can start ordering 4 p.m., serving from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Call 715-489-3306.
- Papa Murphy’s Pizza
Carry Out … can pre-order online. 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. 715-623-0050.
- Taco John’s
Drive-thru. 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. 715-627-0500.
- Taphouse
Carry Out only. 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Call 715-350-7584.
- Two Angels Family Restaurant
Carry Out only. 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Call 715-623-2321.
- Vickie and the Vets Bar and Hall
Delivery 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. and carryout or curbside pickup available from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Call 715-623-5810.
Merrill and Surrounding Areas
- Ala Carte Café at Johnsons
Carry Out and curbside pickup. Mon-Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Closed Sunday. 715-803-5049.
- Ana Blair’s Boutique and Coffee
Carry out. Curbside pickup and delivery. Mon-Fri 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. 715-722-0094.
- Arby’s
Carry out. Curbside pickup and drive-thru. Mon-Sunday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. 715-722-0654.
- B’s Club 107
Curbside pickup and delivery. Thu – Sun 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. 715-539-8898.
- Ballyhoo’s
Curbside pickup and delivery. Mon-Thu 11 a.m. 8 p.m. Fri & Sat 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. 715-536-7600.
- Chip’s
Drive thru. Sun-Thu 10 a.m. 9 p.m. Fri & Sat 10a.m. – 10 p.m. 715-536-6532.
- Clark’s Cup N Cone
Carry out. Mon-Fri 10 a.m. 5 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday 12 p.m.- 3 p.m. 715-536-9799.
- Culver’s of Merrill
Drive thru. Mon-Sun 10 a.m. 10 p.m. 715-536-3444.
- The Dugout
Carry out. Curbside pickup and delivery. Sat-Tue Closed. Wed & Thu 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Fri 11 a.m. 8 p.m. 715-218-4577.
- Ed & Sharon’s Restaurant
Carry out. Curbside pickup. Mon, Tue, Thu – Closed. Wed & Sat 4 p.m. 8 p.m. Fri 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sun 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. 715-536-3429.
- First Street Coffee Station
Carry out and delivery. Mon-Fri 6 a.m. 5 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sun Closed. 715-722-0020.
- Friendship House
Carry out and curbside pickup. Mon-Sun 8 a.m. 2 p.m. 715-536-8582.
- Gleason Bowling Center
Carry out and curbside pickup. Fri-Sat 3 p.m. 9 p.m. Sun 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. 715-873-4588.
- The Grand Stand
Carry out. Mon-Sat 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 715-722-0882.
- Kathy & Cal’s Club 64
Carry out. Fri & Sat 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. 715-536-3847.
- Kozy Korner
Carry out. Mon-Fri 8 a.m. 1 p.m. 715-409-6722.
- Ku’s Wokery
Carry out. Mon-Fri 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 715-536-1148.
- Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes
Carry out & curbside pickup. Mon-Sun 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 715-536-9405.
- Ma’s Place
Carry out and curbside pickup. Mon and Wed 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 715-873-3377.
- Overboard Bar & Grill
Carry out. Mon and Wed- Sun 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 715-536-3434.
- Pine Ridge Restaurant
Carry out. Mon-Sun 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 715-536-3010.
- The Pizza Shop
Carry out. Sun-Thu 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fri & Sat 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. 715-536-4881.
- Z’s Fork Horner’s
Carry out and curbside pickup. Mon-Thu Closed. Fri-Sun 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. 715-872-4538.
Stratford and Surrounding Areas
Belevedere Supper Club
715-387-4161.
The Cellar Bar and Grill
715-391-1024.
Country Aire
715-687-4934.
Davel’s One Stop
715-687-2144 (Deli)
Edwin Memorial Lanes
715-384-9972.
Ground Up
715-391-1119.
The Wild Steer Diner
715-321-3400.
Wausau and Surrounding Areas
Eatstreet Delivery is offering delivery service to many restaurants for $0.99 through Sunday March 22. Call 608-359-7613 for more information.
- 2510 Restaurant - Deli
Take out and some delivery available. 715-845-2510.
- 319 Bistro
Take out. Call 715-574-8179.
- 6th Street Filling Station
Take out. 715-843-3000.
- Angelo’s Family Pizzeria
Take out and delivery available. 715-845-6225.
- Applebee’s
Take out. Can order online at www.applebees.com. 715-848-1110.
- Arby’s Rothschild
Drive-thru. Call 715-298-2173.
- Arby’s Schofield
Drive-thru. 715-355-5578.
- Arrow Sports Club
Take out. Some delivery available. 715-359-2363.
- bb Jack’s Pizza
Take out. Delivery available in some areas. 715-675-2460.
- Back When Cafe
Carry out. 715-848-5668.
- The Bar
Carry out. Some delivery available. 715-355-7001.
- Basil
Take out. 715-298-0677.
- Becca’s Café, Bistro and Catering – Rib Mountain
Take out. Delivery available. 715-298-9727.
- Becca’s Café and Bistro - Weston
Take out and some delivery. 715-298-9727
- Benvenuto’s Grill
Take out and some delivery available. 715-848-2900.
- Big Dan and Space’s Kelly Club
Carry out only. Wednesday – Friday 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Call 715-359-6307.
- Blue Willow Cafe
Carry out. 715-675-4543.
- Brews Brothers
Call 715-298-2231.
- Buffalo Wild Wings
Take out and delivery available. 715-845-9464.
- Bunkers at Tribute Golf Course
Take out ordering. 715-675-3663.
- Carmelo’s Italian Restaurant
Take out. 715-845-5570.
- Change Garden
Take out. Some delivery available. 715-359-1720.
- Chatterbox
Carry out. 715-842-3059.
- Chico’s
Carry out only. 715-842-9851.
- Ciao
Carry out only. 715-298-2004.
- Culver’s - Rothschild
Drive-thru only. 715-355-0909.
- Culver’s - Wausau
Drive-thru. 715-845-6994.
- Denny’s
Take out. 715-359.9353.
- The Domino Bar
Take out. 715-842-4539.
- Domino's Pizza-Schofield
Carry out, delivery. Can order online. 715-359-3030.
- Domino's Pizza-Wausau
Carry out, delivery. Can order online. 715-848-2776.
- Downtown Grocery
Take and go. 715-848-9800.
- El Charro
Carry out and some delivery. 715-298-9201.
- El Tequila Salsa
Take out. 715-298-3277.
- Erbert and Gerbert's
Carry out and delivery. Can order online 715-848-8300.
- Fat Joe's Pizzeria
Carry out. 715-298-0902.
- Five Guys
Carry out and delivery. Can order online. 715-841-0415.
- Glass Nickel Pizza Co. – Wausau
Take out and delivery available. 715-203-4550
- The Great Dane Pub and Brewing Co.
Take out and some delivery available. 715-845-3000.
- Hi Restaurant
Carry out. 715-841-1728
- Hiawatha Restaurant
Take out. 715-848-5166.
- Hog Creek
Carry out. 715-693-7222.
- IHOP
Take out only. 715-298-9744.
- Jalapeño's Mexican Restaurante & Bar
Carry out. 715-842-9206.
- Jenny's Family Restaurant
Carry out. 715-261-2700.
- Kreger's Bakery & Deli
Carry out only. 715-845-3644.
- La Margarita Mexican Grill7
Take out and some delivery available. 715-814-1900.
- La Prima Deli
Carry out. 715-848-1260.
- La Taqueria
Take out. 715-298-0033.
- Limericks Irish Pub
Carry out. 715-348-0578.
- The Loading Zone
Carry out only. 715-845-9585.
- Log Cabin
Take out. 715-359-3669.
- The Mandarin Chinese Restaurant
Take out and some delivery available. 715-848-2120.
- Milwaukee Burger Company
Some delivery available, otherwise, carry out. 715-298-9371.
- The Mint Cafe
Some delivery available. 715-845-5879.
- Panda Express
Delivery. Carry out. 715-241-0009.
- Papillon's Pizza
Delivery. Carry out. 715-359-9417.
- Patina Coffeehouse
Carry out. Delivery avaialble. 715-298-0212.
- Patron Mexican Restaurant & Bar
Take out only. 715-298-6488.
- Peking Restaurant
Take out and some delivery available. 715-842-8080.
- Pho 76
Take out. Some delivery available. 715-842-5301.
- Pinewood Supper Club
Carry out only. 715-693-3180.
- Pitstop Bar & Grill
Carry out. Delivery available. 715-693-3636.
- Pizza Ranch
Take out. Delivery. 715-298-5378.
- Polito's Pizza-Rothschild
Take out or delivery. 715-298-4461.
- Polito's Pizza-Wausau
Take out or delivery. 715-298-9097.
- Qdoba - Wausau
Take out. Some delivery available. 715-298-1700.
- Qdoba - Weston
Take out. Some delivery available. 715-203-8954.
- Rangeline Bar
Carry out only. 715-344-3494.
- Red Granite
Take out. 715-536-9391.
- Red Robin
Carry out. Delivery. 715-301-0019.
- Relocation Pub
Carry out only. 715-359-0810.
- Rib Mountain Taphouse
Take out or delivery. 715-571-9069.
- Richard's Restaurant and Bar
Carry out only. 715-675-7070.
- Rocky Rococco
Delivery or take out. 715-359-8848.
- Ropa's Pizza
Carry out. Some delivery. 715-359-7999.
- Sam's Pizza-Schofield
Take out only. 715-355-5800.
- Sam's Pizza-Wausau
Take out only. 715-842-3165.
- Shanghai Grill
Carry out. Some delivery available. 715-298-9334.
- Sunrise Bar
Take out only. 715-581-8237.
- Sweet Lola's
Delivery available. 715-849-5698.
- Texas Roadhouse
Take out or delivery. 715-241-8900.
- Thrive Foodery
Take out or delivery. 715-393-4040.
- Tine & Cellar
Carry out only. 715-841-0080.
- Townline Market
Take out. Delivery available. 715-842-5201.
- Trail's End Lodge
Carry out only. 715-848-2000.
- Treu's Tic Toc
Take out or delivery. 715-848-2465.
- Two's Company
Carry out or delivery. 715-693-3090.
- Vino Latte-Wausau
Take out. Delivery available. 715-849-9787.
- Vino Latte-Weston
Take out. Delivery available. 715-849-9787.
- Wasabi
Carry out only. 715-359-2888.
- Wausau Eagles Club 251
Take out. Delivery available. 715-845-4795.
- Wausau Mine Company
Carry out only. 715-845-7304.
- Whiskey River Bar & Grill
Catering available. Call ahead: 715-845-1547.
- Wiggly Field
Carry out only. 715-359-5864.
- Wish Steakhouse7
Carry out only. 715-298-2903.
Wisconsin Rapids and Surrounding Areas
- American Table
715-423-0600.
- Applebees
715-421-3290.
- Arby’s
715-421-0220.
- Branding Iron Supper Club
715-325-8102.
- B’s Tap House
715-421-2827.
- Boone’s Saloon & Eatery
715-325-2523.
- Burger King
715-424-2070.
- Checker’s
715-421-5140.
- Chips
715-423-8820.
- Club Forest
715-345-1220.
- Country Pines Bar & Grill
715-886-4663.
- Cravings
715-423-6500.
- Culver’s of Wisconsin Rapids
715-421-1100.
- Dairy Queen
715-423-0920.
- Danny K’s
715-421-0200.
- Domino’s Pizza
715-423-5555.
- Double Down Pub
715-421-2122.
- Dunkin’ Donuts
715-204-5260.
- El Mexecal
715-423-9060.
- Friar Tucks Pub & Grille
715-325-3338.
- From the Ground Up
715-421-5161.
- Goodfellas Pizza
715-886-3333.
- Grace’s Restaurant
715-424-2442.
- Grandma’s USA Café’
715-424-3833.
- Great Expectations
715-423-3190.
- Hardee’s
715-421-3775.
- Hokkaido Sushi & Grill
715-712-3545.
- Hotel Mead/The Whitney
715-423-1515.
- Ispoon
715-424-5858.
- Jennings & Co.
715-424-5200.
- Jimmie John’s
715-421-2424.
- Jim’s Barb-ie-q Shack
715-421-0888.
- Joker’s Bar and Grill
715-421-0088.
- Kellner International
715-423-8884.
- Lake Arrowhead
715-325-2929.
- Lake Sherwood Lodge
715-325-2636.
- Layla’s Pub & Grille
715-424-1084.
- McDonald’s
715-421-1680.
- Misty’s Menu
715-459-9217.
- Mo’s Bar and Grill
608-564-1272.
- Motav Nutrition
715-423-2001.
- Nekoosa Cafe
715-510-0111.
- Olympic II
715-424-4744.
- Papa Murphy’s
715-424-1444.
- Party Time Cakes
715-423-1850.
- Pasquali’s
715-421-4743.
- Pizza Hut
715-423-7100.
- Polito’s Pizza
715-423-4343.
- Ponderosa Pines
715-335-2267.
- Ridges Golf Course
715-424-3204.
- Rocky Rococo
715-712-1200.
- Romano’s Pizza
715-325-6700.
- Roux’s Roadhouse 73
715-909-0200.
- Savory Steakhouse
715-712-1330.
- Shaw Lee
715-421-5550.
- Sportsman’s Pub & Grille
715-423-4490.
- Subway
Various locations: Wisconsin Rapids, Nekoosa, Saratoga: open.
- Taco Bell/KFC
715-423-0690.
- Taco John’s
715-421-0602.
- The Pour House
715-421-1122.
- Tropical Smoothie
715-424-1540.
- Wagon Wheel Bar & Grill
715-335-4747.