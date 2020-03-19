Local Diners and Restaurants Open for carry out or delivery

List of locations in central Wisconsin with meal services (Carry Out, delivery or curbside pick- up)

If you want to add your business to the list or update the time(s) or service(s) listed below, please email: WSAW NewsChannel 7 Newsroom or call 715-845-0077.

Antigo and Surrounding Areas

Open Wednesdays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Fridays from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Please call 715-623-1103. You are asked to wait in your car as volunteers direct you to where to park and pickup.Free meals will be available from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. for all students under 18. Meals must be picked up at the high school and cannot be consumed on site.Open 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. for carry-out or curbside delivery. 715-623-5611.Carry Out only. Mon-Thu 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Call 715-449-2226.Drive-thru service only. Open 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily.Call ahead, Carry Out and Drive-Thru open. 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. 715-623-3238.Serving 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Curbside and delivery service available. 715-350-4109.Carry Out only. 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu and Sat. Friday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. In addition, Friday evenings delivery available 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. within a 2 mile radius of Antigo. Sun hours 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Call 715-623-4634.Serving begins 10:30 a.m. Carry-out or curbside pick-up. Call 715-623-2893.Drive-thru only. 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. 715-350-4400.Curbside pick-up and delivery available. 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Call 715-350-4662.Home delivery available within the Antigo City Limits. $6 fee for groceries, $3 fee for prescriptions (only) and $3 if choosing curbside pick-up. Call 715-623-2631.Call 715-627-0519. Pick-Up or delivery ($1.00 delivery charge)Drive-thru only. 5 a.m. – 12 a.m. 715-627-4666.Visit website or call the store: 715-623-5369 or the luncheonette: 715-623-6871. Pick-Up outside front door.Lunch for curbside pickup. 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Call 715-623-2388 or text order to 715-610-0913 or 715-610-1119.Friday March 20, 2020. Take out or curbside pick-up. Can start ordering 4 p.m., serving from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Call 715-489-3306.Carry Out … can pre-order online. 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. 715-623-0050.Drive-thru. 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. 715-627-0500.Carry Out only. 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Call 715-350-7584.Carry Out only. 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Call 715-623-2321.Delivery 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. and carryout or curbside pickup available from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Call 715-623-5810.

Merrill and Surrounding Areas

Carry Out and curbside pickup. Mon-Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Closed Sunday. 715-803-5049.Carry out. Curbside pickup and delivery. Mon-Fri 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. 715-722-0094.Carry out. Curbside pickup and drive-thru. Mon-Sunday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. 715-722-0654.Curbside pickup and delivery. Thu – Sun 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. 715-539-8898.Curbside pickup and delivery. Mon-Thu 11 a.m. 8 p.m. Fri & Sat 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. 715-536-7600.Drive thru. Sun-Thu 10 a.m. 9 p.m. Fri & Sat 10a.m. – 10 p.m. 715-536-6532.Carry out. Mon-Fri 10 a.m. 5 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday 12 p.m.- 3 p.m. 715-536-9799.Drive thru. Mon-Sun 10 a.m. 10 p.m. 715-536-3444.Carry out. Curbside pickup and delivery. Sat-Tue Closed. Wed & Thu 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Fri 11 a.m. 8 p.m. 715-218-4577.Carry out. Curbside pickup. Mon, Tue, Thu – Closed. Wed & Sat 4 p.m. 8 p.m. Fri 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sun 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. 715-536-3429.Carry out and delivery. Mon-Fri 6 a.m. 5 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sun Closed. 715-722-0020.Carry out and curbside pickup. Mon-Sun 8 a.m. 2 p.m. 715-536-8582.Carry out and curbside pickup. Fri-Sat 3 p.m. 9 p.m. Sun 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. 715-873-4588.Carry out. Mon-Sat 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 715-722-0882.Carry out. Fri & Sat 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. 715-536-3847.Carry out. Mon-Fri 8 a.m. 1 p.m. 715-409-6722.Carry out. Mon-Fri 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 715-536-1148.Carry out & curbside pickup. Mon-Sun 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 715-536-9405.Carry out and curbside pickup. Mon and Wed 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 715-873-3377.Carry out. Mon and Wed- Sun 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 715-536-3434.Carry out. Mon-Sun 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 715-536-3010.Carry out. Sun-Thu 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fri & Sat 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. 715-536-4881.Carry out and curbside pickup. Mon-Thu Closed. Fri-Sun 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. 715-872-4538.

Stratford and Surrounding Areas

715-387-4161.715-391-1024.715-687-4934.715-687-2144 (Deli)715-384-9972.715-391-1119.715-321-3400.

Wausau and Surrounding Areas

Take out and some delivery available. 715-845-2510.Take out. Call 715-574-8179.Take out. 715-843-3000.Take out and delivery available. 715-845-6225.Take out. Can order online at www.applebees.com. 715-848-1110.Drive-thru. Call 715-298-2173.Drive-thru. 715-355-5578.Take out. Some delivery available. 715-359-2363.Take out. Delivery available in some areas. 715-675-2460.Carry out. 715-848-5668.Carry out. Some delivery available. 715-355-7001.Take out. 715-298-0677.Take out. Delivery available. 715-298-9727.Take out and some delivery. 715-298-9727Take out and some delivery available. 715-848-2900.Carry out only. Wednesday – Friday 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Call 715-359-6307.Carry out. 715-675-4543.Call 715-298-2231.Take out and delivery available. 715-845-9464.Take out ordering. 715-675-3663.Take out. 715-845-5570.Take out. Some delivery available. 715-359-1720.Carry out. 715-842-3059.Carry out only. 715-842-9851.Carry out only. 715-298-2004.Drive-thru only. 715-355-0909.Drive-thru. 715-845-6994.Take out. 715-359.9353.Take out. 715-842-4539.Carry out, delivery. Can order online. 715-359-3030.Carry out, delivery. Can order online. 715-848-2776.Take and go. 715-848-9800.Carry out and some delivery. 715-298-9201.Take out. 715-298-3277.Carry out and delivery. Can order online 715-848-8300.Carry out. 715-298-0902.Carry out and delivery. Can order online. 715-841-0415.Take out and delivery available. 715-203-4550Take out and some delivery available. 715-845-3000.Carry out. 715-841-1728Take out. 715-848-5166.

- Hog Creek

Carry out. 715-693-7222.

- IHOP

Take out only. 715-298-9744.

- Jalapeño's Mexican Restaurante & Bar

Carry out. 715-842-9206.

- Jenny's Family Restaurant

Carry out. 715-261-2700.

- Kreger's Bakery & Deli

Carry out only. 715-845-3644.

- La Margarita Mexican Grill7

Take out and some delivery available. 715-814-1900.

- La Prima Deli

Carry out. 715-848-1260.

- La Taqueria

Take out. 715-298-0033.

- Limericks Irish Pub

Carry out. 715-348-0578.

- The Loading Zone

Carry out only. 715-845-9585.

- Log Cabin

Take out. 715-359-3669.

- The Mandarin Chinese Restaurant

Take out and some delivery available. 715-848-2120.

- Milwaukee Burger Company

Some delivery available, otherwise, carry out. 715-298-9371.

- The Mint Cafe

Some delivery available. 715-845-5879.

- Panda Express

Delivery. Carry out. 715-241-0009.

- Papillon's Pizza

Delivery. Carry out. 715-359-9417.

- Patina Coffeehouse

Carry out. Delivery avaialble. 715-298-0212.

- Patron Mexican Restaurant & Bar

Take out only. 715-298-6488.

- Peking Restaurant

Take out and some delivery available. 715-842-8080.

- Pho 76

Take out. Some delivery available. 715-842-5301.

- Pinewood Supper Club

Carry out only. 715-693-3180.

- Pitstop Bar & Grill

Carry out. Delivery available. 715-693-3636.

- Pizza Ranch

Take out. Delivery. 715-298-5378.

- Polito's Pizza-Rothschild

Take out or delivery. 715-298-4461.

- Polito's Pizza-Wausau

Take out or delivery. 715-298-9097.

- Qdoba - Wausau

Take out. Some delivery available. 715-298-1700.

- Qdoba - Weston

Take out. Some delivery available. 715-203-8954.

- Rangeline Bar

Carry out only. 715-344-3494.

- Red Granite

Take out. 715-536-9391.

- Red Robin

Carry out. Delivery. 715-301-0019.

- Relocation Pub

Carry out only. 715-359-0810.

- Rib Mountain Taphouse

Take out or delivery. 715-571-9069.

- Richard's Restaurant and Bar

Carry out only. 715-675-7070.

- Rocky Rococco

Delivery or take out. 715-359-8848.

- Ropa's Pizza

Carry out. Some delivery. 715-359-7999.

- Sam's Pizza-Schofield

Take out only. 715-355-5800.

- Sam's Pizza-Wausau

Take out only. 715-842-3165.

- Shanghai Grill

Carry out. Some delivery available. 715-298-9334.

- Sunrise Bar

Take out only. 715-581-8237.

- Sweet Lola's

Delivery available. 715-849-5698.

- Texas Roadhouse

Take out or delivery. 715-241-8900.

- Thrive Foodery

Take out or delivery. 715-393-4040.

- Tine & Cellar

Carry out only. 715-841-0080.

- Townline Market

Take out. Delivery available. 715-842-5201.

- Trail's End Lodge

Carry out only. 715-848-2000.

- Treu's Tic Toc

Take out or delivery. 715-848-2465.

- Two's Company

Carry out or delivery. 715-693-3090.

- Vino Latte-Wausau

Take out. Delivery available. 715-849-9787.

- Vino Latte-Weston

Take out. Delivery available. 715-849-9787.

- Wasabi

Carry out only. 715-359-2888.

- Wausau Eagles Club 251

Take out. Delivery available. 715-845-4795.

- Wausau Mine Company

Carry out only. 715-845-7304.

- Whiskey River Bar & Grill

Catering available. Call ahead: 715-845-1547.

- Wiggly Field

Carry out only. 715-359-5864.

- Wish Steakhouse7

Carry out only. 715-298-2903.



Wisconsin Rapids and Surrounding Areas

