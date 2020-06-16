Living with migraine: It's not "just a headache"

For people living with migraine, the unrelenting headaches, nausea, dizziness and light sensitivity may feel like just a fact of life.

46958320 - portrait of 50s mature asian man headache, massaging head with painful expression, sitting on sofa at home, medicines and water on table.

If you live with or work with someone who suffers from migraine, it’s important to understand that a migraine is not “just a headache” at all. In fact, migraine is a neurological disease and the symptoms simply cannot be ignored given the impact on daily life.

According to a recent survey of more than 1,000 people with migraine conducted by the National Headache Foundation, overwhelmingly people who suffer from the disease feel misunderstood. Migraine limits what they can do personally and professionally, causes distress, anxiety, and the feeling that they are missing important life events.

Migraine can become so debilitating for some sufferers limiting them physically, mentally, and socially. People with migraine report they are less able to take care of their children or family, be productive at home, work or school or participate in physical activity; all welcome distractions during this time of “stay at home” orders due to COVID-19.

With so much that is misunderstood about migraine, people who suffer aren’t always getting the relief they need from available treatments and they are making significant tradeoffs, including powering through their pain.

On Tuesday, Mary Franklin, Executive Director of the National Headache Foundation, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss the findings of this survey to help debunk migraine myths and reveal the real tradeoffs people with migraine make every day while living with this invisible disease.

Topics that she covered and explained include:

- Why people with migraine feel limited physically, mentally, and socially due to their condition?

- Why overwhelmingly, people who suffer with migraine feel misunderstood and fear they are a burden on family, friends and colleagues.

- Answer current, relevant and otherwise unanswered questions related to migraine awareness including understanding of the disease, its burden, diagnosis, lifestyle concerns, and current treatment landscape.