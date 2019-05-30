Little League teams show appreciation to vets

It's a big night for the VFW major league baseball team.

"Great test for our boys tonight," said coach Joe Staszak.

The undefeated, 7-0 Wausau Lions is next on the schedule for a team that's 4-3 and improving..

"I think we were nervous more at the start then we gained confidence," said Zach Pearson.

But it's what happened pregame that makes this night special.

"The boys wanted to say a little thank you," Staszak said in a pregame ceremony. "Not only for sponsoring little league but also for the service that these men did for our country."

Vietnam War veteran Lyle Bricko tossed the ceremonial first pitch.

"It was my slider. And it definitely slid," Bricko laughed.

Five veterans recognized. And both teams took a moment to say...

"Thank you," each player said.

Not only for their service, but for helping make their little league summers possible. The VFW has sponsored a team since 1953.

"We've got some nice kids coming up, and they're going to run our world here sometime," said Bricko.

"The boys were excited about who they played for when we talked about who veterans are and what the VFW is," Staszak added.

"When I was little it was sort of my dream to be in the military but, I'm like rethinking it because it's a tough thing," said Pearson.

Zach and his teammates have time to figure out what they want to be when they grow up. But the appreciation they showed tonight gives Lyle hope for the future.

"Aw, man. I tell you what. Anybody that gives up on these kids, they better think again," said Bricko.

The Wausau Lions and VFW played to a tie. But I think it's safe to say everyone walked away with a small victory.