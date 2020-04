Former Badger standout Quintez Cephus is heading to Detroit.

The Lions took Cephus with the 166th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Cephus tallied 901 yards and seven touchdowns in his junior year despite missing all of the 2018 season.

In his three years in Madison, Cephus racked up 1,496 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Cephus led the Badgers in receptions (59), receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

He is the first Wisconsin wide receiver to ever be selected by the Lions.