Linetec honored for environmental responsibility.

Wausau-based Linetec has been honored for their environmental responsibility.

Linetec won a 2019 Wisconsin Business Friend of the Environment Award from the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce. WMC honors environmental stewardship, innovation and sustainability.

"We are proud of our long-standing reputation as a leader in environmentally conscious practices and sustainable finishing options," stated Rick Marshall, Linetec's president, in a news release.

Linetec's vice president of sales and marketing, Jon Close, and marketing manager, Tammy Schroeder, LEED Green Associate, accepted the award on Aug. 13.

The 30th Annual Wisconsin Business Friend of the Environment Awards accepted nominations from private industry companies headquartered or with significant operations in Wisconsin. The award nominees were reviewed by a panel of independent judges representing the Department of Natural Resources, environmental engineers and industry leaders.

Twenty award finalists are selected and three winners are named in three categories – Sustainability, Environmental Stewardship and Environmental Innovation – for a total of nine.

