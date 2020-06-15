Lincoln County woman out $7,500 in "grandma scam"

An elderly woman in Lincoln County is out $7,500 after falling for a scam. Scammers posed as a granddaughter in need of money.

Monday marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Lieutenant Tim Fischer of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says this woman is one of many every year who fall victim to financial abuse.

"The grandma scam or grandparents scam is a common one that has been around for years,” said Fischer.

Scammers called the woman in the Town of Corning, claiming the woman's granddaughter needed money after getting arrested for OWI. She sent more than $7,000 to them overnight through Fed-Ex. Lieutenant Fischer says a few things can be done to make sure this doesn't happen to you.

“If you're contacted for sums of money... maybe just get contact information. 'I’ll call you back, I've got some checking to do.' Contact family members and loved ones potentially involved and verify whether or not they are, indeed, in trouble," he said.

The scammers called the woman the following day and asked for an additional $12,800 for medical costs and settlement money, but the woman said no and later found out her granddaughter was not in trouble.

With any scams involving money, Lieutenant Fischer says they're often coming from people overseas. There's little that can be done to get your cash back once it leaves your account.

He says the scams often involve asking for gift cards.

Elder abuse can also be verbal, physical or sexual. A statement today from Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says in part, elder abuse in Wisconsin increased more than 170% from 2000 to 2018.

An elder abuse hotline launched in May. The number is 1-833-586-0107.

